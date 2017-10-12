Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO) PT Raised to GBX 205 at FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (LON:FLO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 192 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO) opened at 158.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.66. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 75.13 million. Flowtech Fluidpower PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 111.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 163.00.

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of technical fluid power products. The Company operates through two divisions: Flowtechnology, which is geographically split into Flowtechnology UK (FTUK) and Flowtechnology Benelux (FTB), and Power Motion Control (PMC). FTUK and FTB focus on supplying distributors and resellers of industrial maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) products, primarily serving urgent orders rather than bulk offerings.

