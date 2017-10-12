Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their neutral rating on shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. BidaskClub upgraded Flowserve Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flowserve Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE FLS) opened at 43.72 on Monday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.91 million. Flowserve Corporation had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Flowserve Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Flowserve Corporation Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

