Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in ONE Gas by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 116,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/flinton-capital-management-llc-increases-holdings-in-one-gas-inc-ogs.html.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) opened at 74.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.10. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.87 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.