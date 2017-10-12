Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,033,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,912,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,022,000 after buying an additional 411,339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,707,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,851,000 after buying an additional 95,338 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) opened at 47.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,549.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,675. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

