Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Invesco PLC (IVZ)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PLC were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco PLC by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Invesco PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Invesco PLC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Invesco PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invesco PLC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.04.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) opened at 36.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.80. Invesco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Invesco PLC had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco PLC will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

Invesco PLC Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

