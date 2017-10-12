Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flexsteel Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5407204857705 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.43 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer, importer, marketer and distributor of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The Company offers its products for contract under categories, such as hospitality, healthcare, senior living, government and commercial office.

