Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.19. 2,199,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 792,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

The company’s market capitalization is $836.23 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.78) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamo Deniz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,375 shares of company stock valued at $131,575. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 205.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

