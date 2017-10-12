Fiserv’s (FISV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.77.

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 126.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $129.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post $5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $2,074,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

