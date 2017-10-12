First Republic Bank (FRC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

