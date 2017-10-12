First Manhattan Co. Has $16.90 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.92 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Manhattan Co. Has $16.90 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/first-manhattan-co-has-16-90-million-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy.html.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) opened at 65.11 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.