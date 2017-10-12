First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $43.00 target price on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) traded down 0.13% on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 115,394 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 618,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 196.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

