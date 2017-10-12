First Data Corporation (FDC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Data Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

First Data Corporation (FDC) traded down 1.63% on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,116 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. First Data Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.73.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. First Data Corporation had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Data Corporation will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data Corporation news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 81,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,487,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $188,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 340,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,786 and sold 151,830 shares valued at $2,754,035. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation by 113.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation by 1,276.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of First Data Corporation in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Data Corporation

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

