First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (FBNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.35

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 57,522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered First Connecticut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Connecticut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Connecticut Bancorp in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Get First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $428.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.68.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 437,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/first-connecticut-bancorp-inc-fbnk-hits-new-1-year-high-at-28-35.html.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.