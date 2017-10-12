First BanCorp. (FBP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.75

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,486,923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. BidaskClub downgraded First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.96.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $144.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 165,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 24.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

