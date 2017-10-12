First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 720,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Robert Half International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) opened at 48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

