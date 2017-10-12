First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (PLD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 332,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE PLD) opened at 64.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $65.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $766.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Prologis news, Director Carl B. Webb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

