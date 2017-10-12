First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Holds Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. maintained its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 631,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.1% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ BMRN) opened at 94.93 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The company’s market cap is $16.64 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.41 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Holds Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-holds-holdings-in-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.21.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Baffi sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,702,098.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,141.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.