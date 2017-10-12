First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE CM) opened at 90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $92.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0329 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

