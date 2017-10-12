Financial Review: Hubbell (HUBB) vs. Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hubbell Inc alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hubbell and Spectrum Brands Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 3 1 0 2.25 Spectrum Brands Holdings 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hubbell currently has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a consensus price target of $144.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Spectrum Brands Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands Holdings is more favorable than Hubbell.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hubbell and Spectrum Brands Holdings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $3.56 billion 1.77 $606.70 million $5.28 21.79 Spectrum Brands Holdings $4.94 billion 1.22 $865.80 million $4.90 21.21

Spectrum Brands Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Hubbell. Spectrum Brands Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hubbell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and Spectrum Brands Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 8.23% 19.77% 8.97% Spectrum Brands Holdings 5.87% 17.46% 4.45%

Risk & Volatility

Hubbell has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands Holdings has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Spectrum Brands Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spectrum Brands Holdings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Spectrum Brands Holdings pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hubbell pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands Holdings pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spectrum Brands Holdings has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Hubbell beats Spectrum Brands Holdings on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment. In addition, certain businesses design and manufacture a range of high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls and communication systems used in the non-residential and industrial markets. The Power segment consists of operations that design and manufacture various distribution, transmission, substation and telecommunications products primarily used by the electrical utility industry.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. It has five segments: Global Batteries & Appliances (GBA), Global Pet Supplies (PET), Home and Garden (H&G), Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) and Global Auto Care (GAC). The Company’s GBA segment includes product categories, such as consumer batteries, small appliances and personal care. The Company’s HHI segment includes product categories, such as lockset, plumbing and hardware. The Company’s PET segment’s product categories include aquatics, companion animal and pet food. The Company’s H&G segment’s product categories include controls, household and repellents. The Company’s GAC segment’s product categories include appearance, performance and A/C recharge.

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.