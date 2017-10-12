Financial Review: Attunity (ATTU) and Red Hat (RHT)

Attunity (NASDAQ: ATTU) and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Attunity Ltd. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Attunity and Red Hat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Attunity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Hat 0 9 22 0 2.71

Attunity presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.18%. Red Hat has a consensus target price of $112.48, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Attunity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Attunity is more favorable than Red Hat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Attunity and Red Hat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attunity $55.87 million 2.14 -$2.89 million ($0.53) -13.23 Red Hat $2.64 billion 8.00 $489.77 million $1.66 71.91

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than Attunity. Attunity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Hat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Attunity and Red Hat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attunity -15.95% -19.70% -10.74% Red Hat 11.49% 25.27% 7.43%

Risk and Volatility

Attunity has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Hat has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Attunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Red Hat shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of Attunity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Red Hat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Hat beats Attunity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam). Its software is used for projects, such as data warehousing, Hadoop, business intelligence (BI) and Big Data analytics, reporting, migration and modernization, data consolidation and distribution, and cloud initiatives. It offers a software as a service (SaaS)-based platform with a portfolio of services.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc. (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products and services include infrastructure-related offerings, application development-related and other technology offerings, and consulting, support and training services. Its infrastructure-related offerings include Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization. Its application development-related and other technology offerings include Red Hat JBoss Middleware, Red Hat cloud offerings, Red Hat Mobile and Red Hat Storage. Its consulting services include upgrade planning, platform migrations, solution integration and application development.

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.