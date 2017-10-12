Financial Corporation Limi E-L Acquires 300 Shares of United Co.s Limited (UNC) Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 300 shares of United Co.s Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$94.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,230.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,765.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,880.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,580.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 300 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,863.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,260.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$98.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,255.00.

United Co.s Limited (UNC) opened at 98.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. United Co.s Limited has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $103.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

United Co.s Limited Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

