Financial Contrast: Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) vs. Its Rivals

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ: MTBC) is one of 18 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. -32.88% -59.52% -19.17% Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. Competitors -18.12% -11.70% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. Competitors 72 393 768 11 2.58

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.71%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. $30.18 million -$2.56 million -3.24 Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.73

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.. Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. rivals beat Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

