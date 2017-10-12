Financial Analysis: Superconductor Technologies (SCON) vs. Its Competitors

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: SCON) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Superconductor Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -26,445.00% -99.84% -90.61% Superconductor Technologies Competitors -994.58% 4.47% -5.15%

Risk & Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superconductor Technologies Competitors 511 1570 1750 56 2.35

Superconductor Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $39,999.00 -$8.69 million -0.62 Superconductor Technologies Competitors $28.35 billion $8.31 billion 7.82

Superconductor Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Superconductor Technologies peers beat Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment. The Company develops products for the utility and telecommunications industries. The Company offers family of products, including SuperLink, which combines a specialized filter using HTS technology with a cryogenic cooler and a low-noise amplifier; AmpLink, which provides duplexing and uplink enhancement for personal communications service (PCS) and advanced wireless services (AWS) base stations, and SuperPlex, which provides a line of multiplexing solutions to reduce the need for additional antennas and coaxial cable feed lines, while providing functionality in both the 850 megahertz (MHz) cellular band and the 1,900 MHz PCS band.

