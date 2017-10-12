Financial Analysis: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) & Icon Plc (ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Icon Plc and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon Plc 15.97% 28.72% 15.01% Seattle Genetics -47.38% -32.87% -25.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icon Plc and Seattle Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon Plc $1.72 billion 3.64 $393.57 million $4.94 23.46 Seattle Genetics $428.94 million 20.50 -$187.25 million ($1.43) -42.99

Icon Plc has higher revenue and earnings than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icon Plc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Icon Plc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon Plc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Icon Plc has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Icon Plc and Seattle Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon Plc 0 2 7 1 2.90 Seattle Genetics 2 11 7 0 2.25

Icon Plc currently has a consensus target price of $112.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.69%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus target price of $60.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Seattle Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seattle Genetics is more favorable than Icon Plc.

Summary

Icon Plc beats Seattle Genetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icon Plc Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its services include clinical trials management, biometric activities, consulting, imaging, contract staffing, informatics and laboratory services. The Company’s information systems offerings include ICONIK, Firecrest, ADDPLAN, AptivAdvantage and Aptiv Insite. It conducts various laboratory tests on the patient’s blood, urine and other bodily fluids at appropriate intervals during the trial. The Company offers clinical development services, including investigator recruitment, patient registries, outcomes research, clinical data management, immunoassay development and others.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). In addition to ADCETRIS, the Company’s pipeline includes other clinical-stage ADC programs, such as ASG-22ME, SGN-LIV1A, SGN-CD19A, SGN-CD19B, SGN-CD123A, SGN-352A, and ASG-15ME, as well as two immuno-oncology agents, SEA-CD40, which is based on its sugar-engineered antibody (SEA) technology, and SGN-2FF, which is a small molecule. It also has multiple preclinical and research-stage programs that employ its technologies, including SGN-CD48A and a preclinical ADC. ADCETRIS is an ADC comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent.

