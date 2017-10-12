Financial Analysis: Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) vs. Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: EBIO) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eleven Biotherapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eleven Biotherapeutics $29.90 million 0.73 $9.65 million $0.21 6.71 Clovis Oncology $21.74 million 186.12 -$242.16 million ($8.74) -9.47

Eleven Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eleven Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Eleven Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Eleven Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eleven Biotherapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eleven Biotherapeutics 11.28% 4.26% 1.57% Clovis Oncology N/A -177.30% -47.13%

Volatility and Risk

Eleven Biotherapeutics has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eleven Biotherapeutics and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eleven Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Clovis Oncology 0 7 10 0 2.59

Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $85.79, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Eleven Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Eleven Biotherapeutics beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on the role of cytokines in diseases of the eye, its understanding of the structural biology of cytokines and its ability to design and engineer proteins to modulate the effects of cytokines. The Company is developing EBI-031 as an intravitreal injection for DME and uveitis. In addition to EBI-031, the Company has another product candidate in early preclinical development, which is designed to block vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer. Lucitanib is an oral inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase activity of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR) 1-3, platelet-derived growth factor receptors (PDGFR) alpha and beta and fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR) 1-3. Rociletinib is an oral mutant-selective inhibitor of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

