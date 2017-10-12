Financial Analysis: Connecture (CNXR) vs. The Competition

Connecture (NASDAQ: CNXR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Connecture to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Connecture has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connecture’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Connecture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Connecture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connecture and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Connecture $82.18 million -$8.20 million -0.65 Connecture Competitors $952.95 million $127.27 million 55.40

Connecture’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connecture. Connecture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Connecture and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecture -21.91% N/A -20.45% Connecture Competitors -0.14% 26.79% 6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Connecture and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecture 0 0 0 0 N/A Connecture Competitors 397 1542 2595 84 2.51

As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Connecture’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connecture has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Connecture competitors beat Connecture on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Connecture

Connecture, Inc. provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange. The Enterprise/Commercial segment offers insurance distribution solutions to health plans. The Enterprise/State segment offers the sales automation solutions to state Governments, which allow its customers to offer customized individual and small group exchanges. The Medicare segment offers Web-based Medicare plan comparison, prescription drug comparison and enrollment tools for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, field marketing organizations and call centers. The Private Exchange segment offers defined-contribution benefit exchange solutions to benefit consultants, brokers, exchange operators and aggregators.

