Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fiesta Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.2804310790945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded down 4.35% during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 439,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm’s market cap is $472.30 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $172.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, Director Brian P. Friedman purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $4,657,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,193.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Friedman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $678,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,271,375 shares of company stock worth $22,323,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

