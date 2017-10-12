FBR & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

FBR & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in a report issued on Monday. FBR & Co currently has a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

“Last week, we hosted a series of meetings with Michael Nierenberg, CEO of NRZ, Nick Santoro, CFO, and Mandy Cheuk, investor relations. The tone of the meetings was positive, with the biggest question being: What does the future hold for NRZ? As legacy residential product is becoming relatively harder to come by, and today’s asset prices are pretty full, management noted that it is happy to remain on the sidelines while it identifies opportunities that would protect and enhance its existing portfolio. Overall, we believe that this is the right strategy at the moment, especially as we estimate that NRZ can comfortably cover its $0.50 quarterly dividend per share in the medium term. That said, should investment opportunities arise, the company is well positioned, from a liquidity perspective, to take advantage of them.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.72 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) opened at 17.12 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. New Residential Investment Corp. had a net margin of 55.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. New Residential Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 395,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 229,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

