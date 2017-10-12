Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Home Bancorp (HBCP) Share Price

News stories about Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Home Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5701681696266 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) traded up 1.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 79,224 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

