Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) Stock Price

News articles about Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gener8 Maritime earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8729321804171 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRT shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ GNRT) remained flat at $4.68 on Thursday. 145,089 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Gener8 Maritime has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm’s market cap is $388.38 million.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gener8 Maritime had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 110.14%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

