Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Share Price

Media coverage about Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Healthcare Trust earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4669374843517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE CHCT) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,850 shares. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is an integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. It has investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans.

