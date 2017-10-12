Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Share Price

News articles about CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 45.6640660748739 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. alerts:

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE CORR) traded down 0.22% on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,541 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $427.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORR. Zacks Investment Research raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-corenergy-infrastructure-trust-corr-share-price.html.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.