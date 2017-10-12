Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact State National Companies (SNC) Share Price

Media coverage about State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) has trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State National Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5284192754326 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get State National Companies Inc. alerts:

State National Companies (NASDAQ SNC) opened at 21.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. State National Companies has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $886.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. State National Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities cut State National Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of State National Companies in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded State National Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State National Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact State National Companies (SNC) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-state-national-companies-snc-share-price.html.

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

Receive News & Ratings for State National Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State National Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.