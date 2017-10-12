Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.32% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ FATE) opened at 4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $170.22 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a negative net margin of 887.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

