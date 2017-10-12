Farmland Partners (FPI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Farmland Partners earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.08166468377 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.75) on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. FBR & Co cut shares of Farmland Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Farmland Partners (FPI) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 135,418 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a P/E ratio of 163.93 and a beta of 0.20. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 425.04%.

In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,084,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,450 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

