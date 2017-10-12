Fairfield Bush & CO. Maintains Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Fairfield Bush & CO. held its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,450,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,569,693,000 after purchasing an additional 656,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,105,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,001,358,000 after purchasing an additional 810,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,750,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,851,570,000 after purchasing an additional 209,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,445,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,088,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,563,000 after purchasing an additional 486,502 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fairfield Bush & CO. Maintains Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/fairfield-bush-co-maintains-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on BlackRock from $556.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (down previously from $465.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.