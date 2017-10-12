Fabrinet (FN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.50 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.41 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Fabrinet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/fabrinet-fn-earns-buy-rating-from-needham-company-llc.html.

In related news, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,056,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,131.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,953,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,193 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,120.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,500 shares of company stock worth $8,034,350 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.