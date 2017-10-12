Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,767,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,695,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740,895 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,036 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,116,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,214,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after acquiring an additional 712,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $33,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.87 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) traded down 0.38% during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 3,779,326 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $348.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $93.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

