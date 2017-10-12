Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $20.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 147.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,416.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $190,000.

