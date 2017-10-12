Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Holdings Held by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group continued to hold its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 184,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

