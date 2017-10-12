ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.65 million. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In other ExlService Holdings news, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $50,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,697 shares in the company, valued at $599,138.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $422,939.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,438 shares of company stock worth $15,578,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 145,337.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after buying an additional 3,983,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,887,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,060,000 after buying an additional 557,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,908,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,173,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,237,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

