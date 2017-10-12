Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.19 ($37.87).

Get Evonik Industries AG alerts:

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) traded up 0.480% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €30.576. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.95 and a 200-day moving average of €29.49. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €25.68 and a 12-month high of €32.20. The firm has a market cap of €14.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.072.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/evonik-industries-ag-evk-given-a-29-00-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.