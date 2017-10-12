Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evoke Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) traded down 3.87% on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 238,775 shares of the stock traded hands. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock’s market cap is $57.40 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Evoke Pharma worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

