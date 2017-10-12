EVINE Live Inc. (EVLV) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

EVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of EVINE Live in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on EVINE Live in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ EVLV) opened at 1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. EVINE Live has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s market cap is $74.36 million.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVINE Live will post ($0.02) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of EVINE Live stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

