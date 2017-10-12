Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC held its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $83,186.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $916,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) opened at 37.42 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Comcast Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast Corporation’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

