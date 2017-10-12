Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Shares Sold by Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE

Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,051,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,416,000 after purchasing an additional 460,548 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded down 0.14% on Thursday, reaching $109.58. The company had a trading volume of 766,072 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.67. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.99.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,386.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 14,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $1,458,401.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,641 shares of company stock valued at $61,605,635. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Shares Sold by Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/estee-lauder-companies-inc-the-el-shares-sold-by-garcia-hamilton-associates-lp-de.html.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.