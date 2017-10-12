Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $44,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $29,023.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce C. Strohm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

