Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.96 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Boston Properties from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE BXP) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 82,737 shares. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $140.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,333.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,650,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,201,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,674 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 43.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 963,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,576,000 after acquiring an additional 293,526 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 23.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,187,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,250,000 after acquiring an additional 228,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

