Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 2U, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of 2U in a note issued to investors on Monday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of 2U (TWOU) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 156,343 shares. 2U has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.90 billion.

In related news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $7,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 2U by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

