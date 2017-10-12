EQT Corporation to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for EQT Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EQT Corporation’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. EQT Corporation had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 720.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $77.00 price objective on EQT Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. TheStreet raised EQT Corporation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on EQT Corporation from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on EQT Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

EQT Corporation (EQT) traded up 1.14% on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,145 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2279.29 and a beta of 0.77. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. EQT Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.13%.

In related news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.24 per share, with a total value of $26,487.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EQT Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in EQT Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT Corporation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in EQT Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

